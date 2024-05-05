Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.86.

BCYC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Bicycle Therapeutics Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BCYC opened at $24.58 on Friday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $28.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 8.08 and a quick ratio of 8.08. The stock has a market cap of $738.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.90.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $19.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.10% and a negative net margin of 404.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 298.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Bicycle Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 3,158 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $75,191.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,220,898.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,312 shares of company stock valued at $126,139. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bicycle Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,735,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 1,051.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 96,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 88,000 shares during the period. Braidwell LP bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,914,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,011,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,321,000 after acquiring an additional 252,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

