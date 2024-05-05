BILL (NYSE:BILL) Shares Gap Up to $63.30

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $63.30, but opened at $68.05. BILL shares last traded at $59.62, with a volume of 2,347,659 shares trading hands.

Get BILL alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BILL. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on BILL from $95.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of BILL from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of BILL in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of BILL from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BILL

BILL Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.62, a P/E/G ratio of 85.20 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.26. BILL had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $318.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.62 million. As a group, analysts predict that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BILL

In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $60,112.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,776.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BILL

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BILL by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,881,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,234,000 after acquiring an additional 162,428 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in BILL by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,546,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,494,000 after purchasing an additional 723,151 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BILL in the 4th quarter worth about $163,218,000. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BILL by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,711,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,632,000 after purchasing an additional 243,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BILL during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

About BILL

(Get Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.