Bison Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,653 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.1% of Bison Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.07.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at $23,868,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,009,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total value of $335,115,802.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 938,251,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,491,020,557.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,217,010 shares of company stock worth $5,506,442,301. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $186.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.02 and a 200 day moving average of $160.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.31 and a 1 year high of $189.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

