Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Shares Down 8.3%

Shares of Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) fell 8.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$7.57 and last traded at C$7.75. 124,639 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 158% from the average session volume of 48,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.45.

Get Black Diamond Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BDI

Black Diamond Group Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.44. The company has a market cap of C$481.68 million, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.03.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.03. Black Diamond Group had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business had revenue of C$103.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$89.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.4749859 EPS for the current year.

Black Diamond Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Black Diamond Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick Melanson sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.07, for a total value of C$117,910.00. In related news, Director Trevor Haynes sold 10,000 shares of Black Diamond Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.75, for a total transaction of C$87,520.00. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Melanson sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.07, for a total transaction of C$117,910.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,850 shares of company stock worth $479,979. Company insiders own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

About Black Diamond Group

(Get Free Report)

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.