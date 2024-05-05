BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (CII) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on May 31st

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0995 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CII opened at $19.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.76. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $19.81.

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

