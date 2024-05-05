BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (EGF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on May 31st

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.0% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:EGF opened at $9.30 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.54.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

