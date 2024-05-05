BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (MUA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on June 3rd

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MUA opened at $10.97 on Friday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $11.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.56.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

