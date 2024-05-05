BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (BLE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on June 3rd

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLEGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.5% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Price Performance

BLE stock opened at $10.53 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $10.94.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

