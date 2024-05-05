BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (MHD) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0525 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MHD opened at $11.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.81 and its 200-day moving average is $11.57. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $12.18.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

