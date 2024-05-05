BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (MUJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on June 3rd

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.0% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MUJ opened at $11.26 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $11.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average of $11.19.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

