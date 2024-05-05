BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (MVT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on June 3rd

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVTGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0505 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.7% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II stock opened at $10.54 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 1 year low of $8.96 and a 1 year high of $11.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.49.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

