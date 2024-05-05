BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (MVF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on June 3rd

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniVest Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Price Performance

MVF stock opened at $6.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.82. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $7.19.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.