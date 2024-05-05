BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (MYD) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.7% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

MYD opened at $10.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.52. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $11.30.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.