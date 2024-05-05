BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (MIY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on June 3rd

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Price Performance

Shares of MIY opened at $11.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.09. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $11.70.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

