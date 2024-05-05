BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (MPA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on June 3rd

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Stock Up 0.8 %
MPA stock opened at $12.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.56. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $12.52.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.
