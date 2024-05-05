BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (MPA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on June 3rd

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

MPA stock opened at $12.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.56. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $12.52.

Insider Activity at BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Company Profile

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.90 per share, for a total transaction of $59,892.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,024,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,091,859.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 125,544 shares of company stock worth $1,508,609. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.