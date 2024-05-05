BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (MQY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on June 3rd

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of MQY stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.80. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $12.52.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

