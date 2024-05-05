BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (BHV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on June 3rd

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0395 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.9% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:BHV opened at $10.71 on Friday. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $12.08.

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and Virginia personal income taxes.

