BMO Capital Markets Increases GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Price Target to C$43.00

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares increased their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$60.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.67.
