BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) to Outperform

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$50.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$41.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 39.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ATZ. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$35.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Aritzia from C$34.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. CIBC boosted their target price on Aritzia from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Aritzia from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$41.60.

Aritzia Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Aritzia

Shares of ATZ opened at C$35.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$35.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$31.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.85. Aritzia has a fifty-two week low of C$20.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.25.

In related news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 1,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.44, for a total value of C$63,409.92. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

