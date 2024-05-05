BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Hits New 12-Month High at $93.73

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $93.73 and last traded at $92.51, with a volume of 19662 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $91.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BOKF shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $103.00) on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BOK Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.10.

BOK Financial Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.82.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $806.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.70 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 13.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.07%.

Insider Activity at BOK Financial

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total transaction of $244,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,866.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BOK Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOKF. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 50.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after buying an additional 28,367 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 233.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 47,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 33,602 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in BOK Financial by 4.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 325,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,012,000 after acquiring an additional 14,639 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the third quarter valued at about $5,375,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 102.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 34.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

