Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Etfidea LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 97.6% during the third quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 13,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 13,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the third quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 126,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,405,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.8% during the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 174,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,341,000 after purchasing an additional 23,894 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,873,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $602,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 202,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,174,647. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,020,696 shares of company stock valued at $186,794,151 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.6 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $190.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $131.81 and a 1 year high of $200.94. The stock has a market cap of $547.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

