Brighton Jones LLC Invests $27,000 in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,575 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 22,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 7,920 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 52.1% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 24,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.16. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $2.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.89.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.21% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Fowler acquired 33,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $56,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 216,538 shares in the company, valued at $363,783.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director T Michael Glenn purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 272,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,867.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Fowler acquired 33,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $56,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 216,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,783.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 863,500 shares of company stock worth $1,134,780. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

