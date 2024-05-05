Brighton Jones LLC Invests $29,000 in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.75 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.55.

Shares of LYG opened at $2.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $2.72. The company has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.29.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.37%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

