Brighton Jones LLC Purchases Shares of 787 Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXON. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 31.1% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,612,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $519,823,000 after purchasing an additional 619,179 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 184.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 696,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,535,000 after acquiring an additional 451,350 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 292.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 265,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,825,000 after acquiring an additional 197,746 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 726,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,546,000 after acquiring an additional 160,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,907,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet lowered Axon Enterprise from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.09.

Shares of AXON stock opened at $318.55 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.37 and a 12 month high of $329.87. The company has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 138.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $308.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.28.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $432.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.97 million. Equities analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

