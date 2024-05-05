Brighton Jones LLC Reduces Stock Position in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its holdings in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Free Report) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Omeros worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OMER. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Omeros by 51.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 15,456 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Omeros by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 11,333 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Omeros by 23.1% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 210,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 39,475 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omeros during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OMER opened at $3.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.07. Omeros Co. has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $7.80.

Omeros ( NASDAQ:OMER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Omeros Co. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company's products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

