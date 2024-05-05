BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on BrightSpire Capital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

BrightSpire Capital Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE BRSP opened at $6.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.76. BrightSpire Capital has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $8.01. The stock has a market cap of $786.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.48.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.36% and a negative net margin of 33.20%. The business had revenue of $27.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BrightSpire Capital will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David A. Palame sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 347,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,344.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in BrightSpire Capital by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 441,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 146,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 6.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

