BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

Get BrightSpring Health Services alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on BTSG. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BrightSpring Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BTSG

Insider Transactions at BrightSpring Health Services

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrightSpring Health Services

In related news, insider James F. Mattingly, Jr. bought 12,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.18 per share, with a total value of $100,450.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 128,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,766. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other BrightSpring Health Services news, CAO Jennifer A. Phipps acquired 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $100,122.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 165,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,130.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider James F. Mattingly, Jr. acquired 12,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.18 per share, with a total value of $100,450.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 128,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,766. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTSG. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,630,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,722,000.

BrightSpring Health Services Price Performance

BrightSpring Health Services stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. BrightSpring Health Services has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $12.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BrightSpring Health Services will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BrightSpring Health Services

(Get Free Report

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpring Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpring Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.