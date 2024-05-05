Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 53.26% from the stock’s current price.

BRLT has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $3.40 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Brilliant Earth Group Price Performance

NASDAQ BRLT opened at $2.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Brilliant Earth Group has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $4.29. The company has a market capitalization of $255.41 million, a PE ratio of 52.21 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average is $2.93.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Brilliant Earth Group had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brilliant Earth Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Brilliant Earth Group by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Brilliant Earth Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares during the period. Finally, Mainsail Management Company LLC bought a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth $94,299,000. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc designs, procures, and sells diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry. The company sells directly to consumers through its omnichannel sales platform, including e-commerce and showrooms.

