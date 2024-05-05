Brookfield (TSE:BN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $58.50

Brookfield Co. (TSE:BN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$58.50 and last traded at C$58.25, with a volume of 328717 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$56.96.

Brookfield Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$88.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.42 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$55.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$51.84.

Brookfield (TSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$33.38 billion during the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 3.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Co. will post 4.6722756 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

Brookfield Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $0.107 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.19%.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

