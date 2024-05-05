Brookfield (TSE:BN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $58.50

Brookfield Co. (TSE:BN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$58.50 and last traded at C$58.25, with a volume of 328717 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$56.96.
Brookfield Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$88.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.42 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$55.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$51.84.
Brookfield (TSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$33.38 billion during the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 3.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Co. will post 4.6722756 earnings per share for the current year.
Brookfield Increases Dividend
Brookfield Company Profile
Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.
