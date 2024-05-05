BSF Enterprise (LON:BSFA) Stock Price Up 14.7%

BSF Enterprise Plc (LON:BSFA – Get Free Report) shares rose 14.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.45 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.45 ($0.07). Approximately 101,943 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 724,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.75 ($0.06).

BSF Enterprise Trading Up 5.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The company has a market cap of £5.17 million, a PE ratio of -250.00 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8.56.

BSF Enterprise Company Profile

BSF Enterprise Plc does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire the businesses within biotechnology, innovative marketing, and e-commerce sectors. BSF Enterprise Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

