Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target to $280.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $240.00 to $280.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.42% from the company’s current price.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

COIN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded Coinbase Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global Price Performance

COIN opened at $223.25 on Friday. Coinbase Global has a twelve month low of $46.43 and a twelve month high of $283.48. The firm has a market cap of $54.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.79.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 33.98%. The business had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In related news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $322,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 213,851 shares in the company, valued at $45,977,965. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 64,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.45, for a total transaction of $14,620,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,142,490.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 213,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,977,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 420,597 shares of company stock valued at $86,053,862. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 322.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 114 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.