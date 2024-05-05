Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) PT Raised to C$117.00 at TD Securities

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target increased by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$112.00 to C$117.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 14.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$86.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$94.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Desjardins lowered Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$104.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$111.47.

TSE:CNQ opened at C$102.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$109.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.98. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of C$69.83 and a 52-week high of C$112.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$102.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$92.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.94.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.14 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.04 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 20.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 7.2308782 EPS for the current year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Calvin John Bast sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$97.62, for a total value of C$366,058.88. In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Calvin John Bast sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$97.62, for a total transaction of C$366,058.88. Also, Director Norman Murray Edwards sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$97.66, for a total value of C$1,318,349.25. Insiders sold 330,009 shares of company stock valued at $32,364,302 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

