Canton Hathaway LLC Sells 500 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Canton Hathaway LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,925 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.0% of Canton Hathaway LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $96,350,832,000 after buying an additional 32,038,029 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,403,135,000 after acquiring an additional 21,649,871 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,329,336 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,736,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260,411 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 28.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 54,981,548 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,989,254,000 after acquiring an additional 12,176,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,395,031 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,406,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,052 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up from $205.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.07.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,239,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 12,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $2,074,743.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,702,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,217,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,506,442,301. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $186.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.31 and a 1 year high of $189.77. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

