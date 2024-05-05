Capital Analysts LLC Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,063 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.07.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $186.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.16, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.31 and a twelve month high of $189.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.02 and a 200 day moving average of $160.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,214,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 982,252,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,140,165,034.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,214,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,217,010 shares of company stock worth $5,506,442,301. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

