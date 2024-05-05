Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Given a C$13.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) received a C$13.00 price target from Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Copper in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Capstone Copper from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.50.

Shares of TSE CS opened at C$9.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.25. Capstone Copper has a 12-month low of C$4.40 and a 12-month high of C$10.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$8.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.84.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The mining company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$481.57 million during the quarter. Capstone Copper had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capstone Copper will post 0.3335667 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capstone Copper news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 83,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total transaction of C$680,228.12. In related news, Director Gordon James Bell acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.06 per share, with a total value of C$141,140.00. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 83,600 shares of Capstone Copper stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total transaction of C$680,228.12. Insiders own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

