Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) PT Raised to C$11.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 10.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CS. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Capstone Copper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Eight Capital upped their target price on Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Copper in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.50.

Capstone Copper Price Performance

Shares of CS stock opened at C$9.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.84. Capstone Copper has a 52-week low of C$4.40 and a 52-week high of C$10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.38, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.36.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The mining company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.02. Capstone Copper had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of C$481.57 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capstone Copper will post 0.3335667 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Capstone Copper

In other news, Director Gordon James Bell acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.06 per share, with a total value of C$141,140.00. In other news, Director Gordon James Bell acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$141,140.00. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 83,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total value of C$680,228.12. Company insiders own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

About Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

