Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) PT Raised to C$12.50

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Eight Capital from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Eight Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CS. TD Securities increased their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Copper in a report on Monday, March 25th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Capstone Copper from C$9.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Capstone Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.50.

Capstone Copper Stock Up 5.9 %

CS stock opened at C$9.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$8.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.84. Capstone Copper has a 52-week low of C$4.40 and a 52-week high of C$10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The mining company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.02. Capstone Copper had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of C$481.57 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capstone Copper will post 0.3335667 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gordon James Bell purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$141,140.00. In other Capstone Copper news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 83,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total transaction of C$680,228.12. Also, Director Gordon James Bell bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.06 per share, with a total value of C$141,140.00. Corporate insiders own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

About Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

