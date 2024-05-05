CarParts.com (PRTS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect CarParts.com to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $156.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS.

CarParts.com Price Performance

Shares of PRTS stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.51 million, a P/E ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. CarParts.com has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $5.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered CarParts.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories.

