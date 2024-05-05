Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.54

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.54 and last traded at $9.53, with a volume of 208663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on TAST. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.55 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $9.55 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.87.

Carrols Restaurant Group Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.26 million, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Carrols Restaurant Group had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $470.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrols Restaurant Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Carrols Restaurant Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Institutional Trading of Carrols Restaurant Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates restaurants in the United States. It operates quick service restaurants as a franchisee under the Burger King and Popeyes brands in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

Featured Stories

