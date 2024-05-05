Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $3.63 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 81.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,894 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.1% of Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 26,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 58,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 589,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,401,000 after acquiring an additional 35,921 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on JNJ. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $149.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.02. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $143.13 and a 1-year high of $175.97. The firm has a market cap of $359.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.55.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 29.68%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.