Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Centene in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

CNC opened at $74.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.41. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $60.83 and a 1-year high of $81.42.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.17. Centene had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $40.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at $17,668,850.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.23.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

