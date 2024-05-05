Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (REFI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of REFI opened at $15.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.22. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $17.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.86 and a 200-day moving average of $15.70.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.76%. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. The company engages in originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. Its portfolio primarily includes offers senior loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry.

