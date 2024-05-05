Christopher J. Annas Acquires 1,500 Shares of Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) Stock

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher J. Annas acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $13,485.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 357,878 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,323.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Get Meridian alerts:

Meridian Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ MRBK opened at $8.75 on Friday. Meridian Co. has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $14.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.70.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Meridian had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $45.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meridian Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Meridian Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. Meridian’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MRBK shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Meridian from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Meridian from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Meridian

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRBK. Borer Denton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Strid Group LLC acquired a new stake in Meridian during the 1st quarter valued at $431,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in Meridian during the 4th quarter worth $670,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Meridian by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 92,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Meridian by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 191,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 20,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

About Meridian

(Get Free Report)

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.