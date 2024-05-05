CIBC Increases Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$41.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$37.00 to C$41.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.46% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on ATZ. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$34.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Aritzia from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Aritzia from C$35.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Aritzia from C$39.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aritzia has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$41.60.
In related news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 1,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.44, for a total value of C$63,409.92. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.
