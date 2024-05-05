CIBC Increases Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$41.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$37.00 to C$41.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ATZ. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$34.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Aritzia from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Aritzia from C$35.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Aritzia from C$39.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aritzia has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$41.60.

Aritzia Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of ATZ opened at C$35.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$35.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.03. Aritzia has a 52-week low of C$20.67 and a 52-week high of C$41.25.

In related news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 1,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.44, for a total value of C$63,409.92. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

