Cipher Mining (CIFR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $43.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.73 million. Cipher Mining had a negative net margin of 20.32% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. On average, analysts expect Cipher Mining to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Cipher Mining Price Performance
NASDAQ CIFR opened at $4.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.40 and a beta of 2.32. Cipher Mining has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.49.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Report on Cipher Mining
Cipher Mining Company Profile
Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cipher Mining
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.