Cipher Mining (CIFR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $43.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.73 million. Cipher Mining had a negative net margin of 20.32% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. On average, analysts expect Cipher Mining to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cipher Mining Price Performance

NASDAQ CIFR opened at $4.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.40 and a beta of 2.32. Cipher Mining has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on CIFR shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

See Also

