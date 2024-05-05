Citigroup Increases Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target to $21.00

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Citigroup from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WEN. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Wendy’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.60.

Wendy’s stock opened at $19.94 on Friday. Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $17.64 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.78.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $534.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.84 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 62.68%. Wendy’s’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wendy’s will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth W. Gilbert sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $81,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,663.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wendy’s by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 378.0% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 203.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

