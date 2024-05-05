Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CFG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.73.

Shares of CFG opened at $35.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.04 and its 200-day moving average is $31.24. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $36.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.36.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $213,219.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,704.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 129,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 66,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 315,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,456,000 after buying an additional 10,579 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 122.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 23,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 149,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

