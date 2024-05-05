Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Position Reduced by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 392,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,035 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.72% of Clean Harbors worth $68,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLH. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 5.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,492,000 after purchasing an additional 75,038 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 612,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,803,000 after buying an additional 67,809 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 470,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,691,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 456,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 61.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 394,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,983,000 after acquiring an additional 150,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLH. Truist Financial upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.40.

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $1,591,763.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,502,193.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total transaction of $2,867,457.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,646,773.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $1,591,763.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,803 shares in the company, valued at $12,502,193.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,185 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,554 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors stock opened at $207.35 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.92 and a 12-month high of $210.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.20.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

