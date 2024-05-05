Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target Cut to $76.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by UBS Group from $88.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.15% from the company’s current price.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cloudflare

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $74.40 on Friday. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.60.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.22% and a negative net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $362.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $5,505,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 366,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,351,461.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.59, for a total transaction of $4,955,002.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,389.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $5,505,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 366,465 shares in the company, valued at $40,351,461.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,029,347 shares of company stock valued at $100,594,226. Corporate insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 34.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

(Get Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.