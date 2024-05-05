Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target Cut to $88.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $53.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.17.

Cloudflare stock opened at $74.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.60.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $362.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.70 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 13.10% and a negative return on equity of 13.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 277,376 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total value of $28,062,129.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,899,597.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total value of $298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,238 shares in the company, valued at $20,449,914.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 277,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total transaction of $28,062,129.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,899,597.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,029,347 shares of company stock worth $100,594,226 over the last three months. 12.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth about $221,858,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,916,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,159,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,534,000 after purchasing an additional 740,914 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,543,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,310,000 after purchasing an additional 487,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter worth about $37,740,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

